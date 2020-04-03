Docusign (DOCU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU):

3/27/2020 – Docusign had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/16/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/13/2020 – Docusign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of DOCU opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,191,299 shares of company stock worth $169,776,198 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

