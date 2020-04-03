DogeCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DogeCash has a total market cap of $15,619.46 and $18.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00339727 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00420543 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.