Dogecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.13 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $228.53 million and $161.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coindeal and Fatbtc. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00598599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,999,197,120 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Crex24, Bits Blockchain, QBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Robinhood, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, cfinex, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, Graviex, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, YoBit, Koineks, Exmo, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Ovis, CoinEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Novaexchange, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Indodax, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Coinsquare, C-CEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Bitbns, Mercatox and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

