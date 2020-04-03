Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $5.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the lowest is $5.94 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $24.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.36 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.59.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $255,510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

