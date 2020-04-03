Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.54.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $70.38. 651,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,247. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.