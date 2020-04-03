Domo (DOMO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO):

3/25/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from to .

3/11/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.77 on Friday. Domo Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

