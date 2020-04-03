DopeCoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $182,310.64 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00595923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008093 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

