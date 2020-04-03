DraftCoin (DFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,203.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

