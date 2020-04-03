Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $12.14 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $12.14 million and $8,369.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

