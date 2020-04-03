Dragon Option (DRAGON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,132.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $4,384.54 and $6,132.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,256 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

