Dragonchain Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinExchange. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $42,833.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Fatbtc, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

