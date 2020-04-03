Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Insider Purchases £2,486,638 in Stock

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) insider Andy Koss purchased 16,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £154 ($202.58) per share, with a total value of £2,486,638 ($3,271,031.31).

Andy Koss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Drax Group alerts:

On Saturday, March 28th, Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of Drax Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £30,297.75 ($39,854.97).

Shares of DRX traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 174.70 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Drax Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13). The firm has a market cap of $692.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,747.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several analysts have commented on DRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 358.78 ($4.72).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.