DREP (DREP) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, DREP has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $443,446.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.02650225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00197379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.