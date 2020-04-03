Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.22% of Dril-Quip worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.33 and a beta of 1.49. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

