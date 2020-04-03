Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,231,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arash Ferdowsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63.

On Monday, March 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57.

On Monday, February 24th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 4,809,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 905,807 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

