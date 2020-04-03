Dropil Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $93,196.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007237 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

