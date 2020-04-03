Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $345,548.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04396973 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036694 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010754 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

