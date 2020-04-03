DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.11 ($37.34).

A number of research firms recently commented on DWS. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

DWS stock opened at €20.96 ($24.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.41. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

