Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $442,129.23 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $442,129.23 and approximately $197.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,934.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.02095537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.03444318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00588235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00772793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00074934 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00475100 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,930,634 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.