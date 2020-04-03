DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys New Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from to in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

