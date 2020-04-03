DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $6.27 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115,331 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

