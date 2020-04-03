e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Tops $768,525.33

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $768,525.33 and approximately $1,512.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00597274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,945,399 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,033 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

