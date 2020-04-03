East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of East West Bancorp worth $116,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,552. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

