EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

