Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

ETN stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 116,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

