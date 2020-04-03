Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,723. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.