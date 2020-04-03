Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,940. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.95.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

