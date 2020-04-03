EATON VANCE FR/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EFL)

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

EATON VANCE FR/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.96. 57,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

