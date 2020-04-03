Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

EVV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 698,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,706. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 10,355 shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $137,410.85.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

