EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 8,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

