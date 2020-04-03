Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

EIM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.78. 184,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,965. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

