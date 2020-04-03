Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,269. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

