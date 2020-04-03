Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ENX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 16,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,149. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

