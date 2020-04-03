EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

EVG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 10,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,227. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.