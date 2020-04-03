Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,429. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

