Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

