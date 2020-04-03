Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

ETV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

