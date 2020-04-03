Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 19,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,183. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

