eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. eBay posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,874,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.