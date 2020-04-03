EBCoin Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. EBCoin has a total market cap of $407,390.14 and $23,200.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

