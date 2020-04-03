ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Downgraded by CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $2.48 on Friday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.