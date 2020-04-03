EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.66 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, P2PB2B, DDEX and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $80.66 million and $41,421.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029297 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.91 or 1.01000270 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00074029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001558 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

