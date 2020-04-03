Eden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $419,731.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Eden has a total market cap of $653,806.65 and approximately $419,731.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

