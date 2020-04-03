Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $10,916.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,212,922 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.