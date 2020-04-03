Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $934.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $934.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, ABCC, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

