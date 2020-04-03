Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,369 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $979,520.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,286.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.07. 1,979,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

