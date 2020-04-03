Eidoo (EDO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $191,930.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,237,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,903,167 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

