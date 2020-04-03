Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.47 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $119,366.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00600290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,598,258 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

