El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of El Paso Electric worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 157.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

NYSE EE opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.47.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.