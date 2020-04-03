Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00016649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,069,809 coins and its circulating supply is 18,248,367 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

